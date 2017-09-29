Ellicott City’s White Hall Estate Is This Year’s Decorator Show House

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the next few weeks, local designers are showcasing their talents in Howard County, and its all for a good cause.

Ron Matz reports all roads lead to the Decorator Show House in Ellicott City.

The White Hall Estate sits majestically just off Route 40. The mansion was built around 1800 and it’s this year’s historic Ellicott City decorator show house.

“This is an annual event for our organization. We hold this event every year to raise funds for historic preservation in all of Howard County, specifically old Ellicott City,” says Heidi Gaasch, with Historic Ellicott City.

Twenty local interior designers are showcasing their expertise in the home’s 26 rooms, including Laura B. Fitzpatrick of LB designs.

“There’s something here for everyone. Whether you like a little contemporary or something more traditional. Everyone kind of took into consideration the history of this house and blended old with new to update it,” she says.

Proceeds from this year’s show house will go to the restoration of Carrollton Hall and to Ellicott City’s historic Main Street, which was ravaged by floods last summer.

“I think we were all touched by what happened in Ellicott City last year,” says Fitzpatrick.

A chance to see a stunning 19th estate, sitting on 41 acres of land.

“We actually used this home about 20 years ago as a show house, so this is our second time coming in and renovating and decorating this beautiful mansion,” says Gaasch.

The Decorator Show House in Ellicott City will be open through October 22. For ticket information CLICK HERE.

