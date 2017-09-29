Man Arrested After Selling Drugs To Undercover Officer In Hampden

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Baltimore man was arrested Thursday night and charged with selling cocaine and buying a gun from an undercover police officer.

Our media partners at the Baltimore Sun report he sold $1,400 worth of the drug.

The arrest happened in the parking lot of Dimitri’s Tavern in Hampden. Scott McCotter is facing charges including possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A Baltimore police officer on an FBI task force was working undercover and met McCotter on several occasions in August and September.

