Man Who Fatally Stabbed Father Gets 15 Years In Prison

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man who pleaded guilty to the fatal stabbing of his father in front of his mother has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Twenty-three-year-old Leobardo Jolalpa-Ramirez was sentenced Friday in the death of his father, 44-year-old Martin Jolalpa-Vazquez. He had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say in February 2016, Jolalpa-Ramirez woke up his mother in their home in Annapolis. Authorities say Jolalpa-Ramirez took his mother to Jolalpa-Vazquez, grabbed his father by his head and stabbed him in the neck.

Prosecutors say Jolalpa-Ramirez was under the influence of hallucinogenic mushrooms, and that Jolalpa-Vazquez had been physical abusive.

