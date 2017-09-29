Police Looking For Missing 79-Year Old Man In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police are turning to the public to help find a missing man in Baltimore County.

Officials say 79-year-old Robert Palmer Robinson was last seen at his home in the 5700 block of Leiden Road, 21206 during the afternoon on Thursday, September 28th.

Police describe Mr. Robinson as a black male standing 5’8″ tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a white “American Red Cross” t-shirt, jeans, and a black hooded sweathshirt.

Anyone with information on Mr. Robinson’s whereabouts are asked to call Baltimore County Police at (410)-307-2020.

