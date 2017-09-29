Md. Woman Sentenced To 2 Year In Prison For Injecting Silicone Into Individuals

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Randallstown woman was sentenced to two years in prison for injecting silicone into the bodies of individuals and receiving money in return.

Kendra Westmoreland, 55, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.

Officials say Westmoreland received payments for injecting individuals with polydimethylsiloxane, which she told customers was medical grade silicone.

According to her plea agreement, from October 2000 to October 4, 2015, Westmoreland received polydimethylsiloxane, a silicon-based organic polymer that she injected directly into the bodies of victim customers for money or some other payment.

Prosecutors say Westmoreland intentionally misled individuals by representing polydimethylsiloxane as “medical grade” silicone and approved for injecting directly into the human body. Westmoreland also indicated that she was medically licensed to perform the procedure.

Westmoreland was never a licensed medical practitioner and silicone is not approved by the FDA for this purpose.

Customers came to her residence, or to hotel rooms, to have polydimethylsiloxane injected directly into their buttocks and other places on their bodies, for larger and fuller buttocks or to shape other areas of their bodies. Westmoreland also traveled to other locations for the same purpose.

Westmoreland typically charged customers $250 to $500 per session, and estimated that she had injected thousands of customers, who she claimed found her through word of mouth, or through her business website.

On October 4, 2015, a search warrant was executed at Westmoreland’s residence. A room in her home was set up to resemble an operating room, including medical equipment and collages of photographs of individuals exposing their buttocks, representing a sampling of those who Westmoreland had injected with silicone.

A search of Westmoreland’s phone revealed she had 126 individuals listed in her contacts as clients. An audit of Westmoreland’s finances for the period from December 2011 to October 2015 revealed she had cash deposits of $227,994.01, and additional deposits of $48,801.06, for a total of $276,795.07. No tax payments or tax returns were filed during that period.

Westmoreland admitted that she stored the polydimethylsiloxone in a plastic container that was not properly labeled for medical use. When injected into humans, liquid silicone is a medical device subject to the regulation of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Polydimethylsiloxane is not approved for body-contouring. It is used in shampoos, food, caulking, lubricants, kinetic sand, and heat-resistant tiles.

Westmoreland was also ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and serve one year of probation after being released.

