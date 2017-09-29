Third Maryland Municipality To Push For Amazon HQ2

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — A third Maryland municipality is making a push for Amazon’s second headquarters.

Howard County is drafting a proposal and incentive package in hopes of attracting Amazon to the Columbia Gateway, a 920-acre business park along Interstate 95. The proposal will also include sites in downtown Columbia.

The county joins a crowded national competition. Since Amazon announced plans for its second headquarters earlier this month, municipalities from all over North America have been drafting proposals.

In Maryland, Baltimore City and Prince George’s County both plan to bid on the headquarters, which could mean 50,000 new jobs.

In its public request for proposals, Amazon said it is looking for a location of at least 100 acres that is within or near a metropolitan area of at least one million people.

