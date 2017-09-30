ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Chris Archer won for the first time since July 24 and Brad Miller hit a three-run homer to lead the Tampa Bay Rays over the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Saturday night.

Archer (10-12) pitched five shutout innings before two Rays relievers helped stretch Baltimore’s scoreless streak to 23 innings. Pedro Alvarez halted the drought with a two-run single off Tommy Hunter in the eighth.

Trey Mancini’s 17-game hitting streak, a Baltimore rookie record, ended but he scored a run after drawing a walk.

Archer, who had lost five straight starts, struck out six and allowed only two hits. He finished the season with 249 strikeouts, three short of his own club record set two years ago.

Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his major league-leading 47th save in 53 tries. Baltimore put runners at the corners with no outs but managed only Anthony Santander’s sacrifice fly.

Miller’s ninth home run of the season came off starter Miguel Castro in the fourth after hits by Corey Dickerson and Adeiny Hechavarria.

Kevin Kiermaier scored on Wilson Ramos’ sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Making his first major league start after 75 relief appearances, Castro (3-3) gave up three runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Hechavarria had three of Tampa Bay’s 10 hits.

The loss was the fourth straight for the Orioles, who have dropped 18 of their last 22 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: INF Tim Beckham has been shut down due to a hamstring strain. … OF Adam Jones (leg soreness) was available only in an emergency.

Rays: Manager Kevin Cash said he will give his regulars the option of whether to play in Sunday’s season finale.

UP NEXT

LHP Blake Snell (4-7) will pitch the season finale for the Rays against RHP Kevin Gausman (11-11). Snell has a chance for a strong finish after starting the season 0-4 and spending six weeks in the minors.

