3 Charged With Using Child To Smuggle Drugs Into Prison

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — Police say that three adults are accused of using a child to smuggle narcotic drugs into a Vermont state prison.

Vermont State Police said Friday that Newport residents 34-year-old Samantha Watson, 27-year-old Jason Watson and 38-year-old Chad Paquette face charges such as contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Jason Watson and Paquette are both inmates at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.

Police say narcotic drugs were brought into the facility and then handed to an inmate under the table by a child during a contact visit. State police said that the state department of corrections reported the incident Sept. 14.

Efforts to reach Samantha Watson were unsuccessful. The three were issued citations to appear in court at a Nov. 14 appearance.

