9-Year-Old Hospitalized After Being Shot In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 9-year-old girl was hospitalized after being shot Friday evening in Baltimore.
Police say the shooting happened just before 8 p.m., in the 1000 block of Slater Rd.
Responding officers found the 9-year-old with a gunshot wound to the foot, and she was taken to an area hospital.
The investigation found that the shooter opened fire at another man in the area, but the girl was hit by the gunfire.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baltimore Police Citywide Shooting detectives at (410) 396-2221.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
