Maryland Police Investigating Fatal Wreck

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Maryland police are investigating a fatal wreck in Baltimore County.

Police say the wreck occurred at roughly 10:30 a.m. on Saturday when a man pulled his car over to the shoulder of the highway on the Interstate 695 near Jones Falls Expressway to change a tire. Police say the man’s tire iron rolled into the road and he was struck by a Chevrolet Malibu while he was attempting to retrieve it. The driver of the Malibu stayed on the scene.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

