Ocean City Police Officer Strikes Pedestrian

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A pedestrian was injured after he was struck by an Ocean City Police officer.

The Wilmington News-Journal reports that the victim, 26-year-old Lindsay Richard, was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries after the accident, which occurred at about 9 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the officer was not engaging in a pursuit at the time of the accident, and was driving a marked Chevrolet Tahoe.

The officer wasn’t identified, and the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

