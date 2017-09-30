BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are searching for a 9-year-old boy who was last seen Saturday.
Police say Kamar Dyshawn Thompson was last seen in the 3400 block of Kelox Road just before 4 p.m.
Kamar is described as a black male, 4-feet tall and weighs 60 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweatpants and black “Jordan” tennis shoes.
If anyone has information concerning Kamar, please call the Baltimore County Police at (410) 307-2020.
