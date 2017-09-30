Loved Ones Gather To Remember Slain Pregnant Maryland Teacher

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Family and friends of Laura Wallen joined in an emotional service Saturday at the Lutheran Church of Saint Andrew in Silver Spring.

Police say the Howard County woman, who was pregnant, was murdered by her boyfriend Tyler Tessier.

RELATED: Boyfriend Charged In Death Of Pregnant Teacher Could Be Charged With Child’s Death

During Saturday’s funeral, many spoke, not of the tragedy, but of the amazing impact she had on their lives.

Loved ones described Wallen as an amazing woman and teacher who touched the lives of so many.

Former students, now graduates of Wilde Lake High School, came to pay their respects to the once teacher of the year.

Tessier was charged with first-degree murder in her death and is being held without bond.

