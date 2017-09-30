Weather Blog: Fall-Like Temps

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– After nineteen straight days of summer-like temperatures, Friday was a step in the right direction and Saturday was full on fall!

Grab the extra blankets and dust off the heater because temperatures overnight will tumble in the upper 40s.

Sunday will serve up a nice day of sunshine with temps topping out in the upper 60s.

The next few nights will be crisp and calm with aftertoon temperatures during the work week climbing back into the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday may hit low 80s before a cold front sweeps through on Friday.

