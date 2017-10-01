WATCH WJZ: Ravens Lose To The Steelers 26-9 | Purple Pride GalleryVOTE: Play of the Week 

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Travel Channel Celebrity Chef Andrew Zimmern was spotted at a Ravens tailgate on Sunday.

The host of Travel Channel’s “Bizarre Foods” joined in on fan’s tailgate, trying out local grub.

Fans gathered around as Zimmern tried Ravens fan Jake Jacobson’s Reuben sandwich.

22155487 10209797264667997 778533777 n Celeb Chef Andrew Zimmern Spotted At Ravens Tailgate

Photo/ Jess Lewis

Zimmern has been in Baltimore before, to famous Baltimore foodie places like Chap’s Pit Beef, Lexington Market and Nam Kang in Koreatown.

An episode on Baltimore was on the show just last year featuring Baltimore crabs and the city’s popular chocolate-topped Berger cookies.

