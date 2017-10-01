Celeb Chef Andrew Zimmern Spotted At Ravens Tailgate

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Travel Channel Celebrity Chef Andrew Zimmern was spotted at a Ravens tailgate on Sunday.
The host of Travel Channel’s “Bizarre Foods” joined in on fan’s tailgate, trying out local grub.
Fans gathered around as Zimmern tried Ravens fan Jake Jacobson’s Reuben sandwich.
Zimmern has been in Baltimore before, to famous Baltimore foodie places like Chap’s Pit Beef, Lexington Market and Nam Kang in Koreatown.
An episode on Baltimore was on the show just last year featuring Baltimore crabs and the city’s popular chocolate-topped Berger cookies.
