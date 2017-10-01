WATCH WJZ AT 1PM: Ravens Take On The Steelers | Expert Picks | Purple Pride Gallery

Heroes Run To Take Place In Baltimore Sunday

BALTIMORE (AP) — A 9/11 heroes run is scheduled for Baltimore.

The run on Sunday is being dedicated to Petty Officer 1st Class Xavier Martin of Baltimore County, who died in June on the USS Fitzgerald.

The Baltimore 5K and one-mile run or walk will begin at Light Street at the Inner Harbor and take participants on a course through the streets of downtown Baltimore.

The 9/11 Heroes Run series was inspired by Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed by a sniper in Iraq in April 2007. The run began as a small gathering in one community in Pennsylvania in 2007. Races now take place in more than 50 cities.

