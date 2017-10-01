WATCH WJZ AT 1PM: Ravens Take On The Steelers | Expert Picks | Purple Pride Gallery

Laws To Help Sexual Assault Victims Take Effect In Maryland

Filed Under: New Law, sexual assault victims

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — New laws to helping victims of sexual assault are taking effect in Maryland.

One law taking effect Sunday spells out that a victim of sexual assault does not have to physically resist an assault to be prosecuted. Advocates say the law represents a sea change for sexual assault survivors in the state, because it fundamentally improves how law enforcement responds to sexual assault. It became known as the “no means no” measure.

Another new law will require that evidence of sexual assault be kept for 20 years.

In another new law that takes effect Sunday, coerced oral or anal sex will be defined as rape, just as much as forced intercourse.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch