18-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old is dead after being shot in Baltimore Sunday afternoon.
Police say the shooting happened just before 2:15 p.m., in the 3800 block of Norfolk Ave.
Responding officers were flagged down by another vehicle, and those inside told the officers they were taking a shooting victim to the hospital.
Officers followed that vehicle to the hospital, where an 18-year-old was admitted with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The male victim was pronounced dead a short time later.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at (410) 396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.
