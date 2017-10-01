WATCH WJZ AT 1PM: Ravens Take On The Steelers | Expert Picks | Purple Pride Gallery

18-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot In Baltimore

Filed Under: Baltimore Fatal Shooting, Baltimore Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old is dead after being shot in Baltimore Sunday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened just before 2:15 p.m., in the 3800 block of Norfolk Ave.

Responding officers were flagged down by another vehicle, and those inside told the officers they were taking a shooting victim to the hospital.

Officers followed that vehicle to the hospital, where an 18-year-old was admitted with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The male victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at (410) 396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch