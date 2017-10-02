LAS VEGAS SHOOTING:At Least 58 Dead, 500+ Injured After Gunman Opens Fire On Country Music Festival | Police Say Shooter Is 64-Year-Old Nevada Retiree

Police Investigate Baby Found In Trash Bag

Filed Under: Dead Baby

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say they’re investigating after a baby that was reportedly stillborn was found in a trash bag in a home.

Police say someone called about 4:30 p.m. Sunday to report the baby had been stillborn in the city’s Rhawnhurst section.

But investigators say they concluded the baby might have been birthed as early as Wednesday.

Nobody has been criminally charged and police were still investigating Monday.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch