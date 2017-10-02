Deadliest Shooting In US History, At Least 50 Dead in Las Vegas Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting at a festival on the Las Vegas Strip now leaves more than 50 dead and more than 200 hurt on Sunday according to police.

Authorities say Stephen Paddock is the lone gunman of the shooting. Police say he was a white man in his 60s and had been living in a retirement community. Police say he hadn’t had any run-ins with law enforcement.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas police say they have found Marilou Danley, the shooter’s wife and the person who was traveling with the suspect.

Two off-duty police officers attending the concert were also killed and an on-duty officer is in critical condition. Another one is wounded.

Country singer Jason Aldeen was playing near the end of the concert when the shooting began. On Instagram, he wrote “Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate.”

