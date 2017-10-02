Young Woman From Maryland Injured In Deadly Las Vegas Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One young woman from Maryland has been critically injured, as thousands of country music fans were at a festival when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ Bob Mosier confirms Arundel High School alumna Tina Frost was injured in the shooting. She is now in a coma.

Frost was shot in the head, with a bullet striking her in the right eye.

On her GoFundMe page, Tina’s mother Mary Watson Moreland says “Tina is out of surgery and her vitals are stable. They removed her right eye, where the bullet was lodged, and there is an implant there now to keep the space open. She has sight in her left eye but will never see from the right again.”

“They took out a bone from her forehead to allow the brain room to swell, that will stay out for a few months. She’s in a coma and on a ventilator, she cannot breathe on her own. She’s critically stable in ICU for at least a week. Over the next few days, they’re going to see how she responds to simulation, but until then, we won’t know how bad the brain damage is.”

Frost’s family is now raising money with a GoFundMe page to help cover Tina’s medical bills and travel expenses to care for their daughter.

For Preston Barnes, it’s still so fresh. Barnes, who is from Baltimore, was staying at a nearby Vegas hotel, and described the chaos that unfolded over the phone:

“Helicopters, policemen running through the street with guns, people running trying to take cover, people just trying to help people basically, and people running through the hotel. It was just crazy you don’t know which way to run, which way to look, all you hear is shooting and yelling,” he said.

WJZ met up with Barnes when he landed back in Baltimore at BWI.

“It’s a real scary moment. I don’t care how tough you might think you is, but to see bullets flying like that, you’re running for cover. I’m so glad we’re back at home here in Baltimore,” he said.

He says getting to the airport was difficult, because of the increased police presence.

WJZ spoke to a number of people at BWI who were in Las Vegas at the time of the shooting, and they are still trying to come to grips with what happened.

On the first direct flight to BWI Marshall from Vegas since the worst mass shooting in U.S. History, people are still struggling to come to terms with what’s happened.

“What’s happening to America? I don’t know,” says Jim Anschutz, who just arrived at BWI from Las Vegas.

“I did two tours in Iraq, I’ve seen a lot. For that to happen here, it brought a flashback to me especially when I seen and heard the videos and the gunfire,” says Andre Webb, who had just flown back home to Maryland from Las Vegas.

Cassie Sandou is a performance artist in Las Vegas.

“I do have friends who have either had their friends, or nieces and nephews who have been shot, and right now they’re asking for prayers,” she says.

For her, the almost five-hour flight home was filled with thoughts of those friends.

I’m possibly looking at victims listed and things like that,” she says.

[Mike Hellgren: You’re here but your heart is in Las Vegas.]

“It’s absolutely in Las Vegas,” says Sandou.

Many have questions about the gunman’s motives like why and how could this happen? And they hope America can heal.

“Feeling sorry for the families. I’m hoping everybody will be okay. It’s a sad time,” says Addison Matthews.

Innocent people getting killed like that. It’s a blessing to be back home,” says Barnes.

Maryland’s governor Larry Hogan has praised the bravery and courageousness of those first responders.

Baltimore Olympian Michael Phelps was at the music festival earlier in the weekend with his wife. They posted they were safe back home at the time of the shooting.

