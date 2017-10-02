Police Tentatively Identify Naked Man Who Doesn’t Know Who He Is

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say they have tentatively identified the man found walking with no clothes on Monday morning in Baltimore County.

The man found this morning has been identified. Thank you to those who shared his info. More details to follow.^sv https://t.co/ulmkUOTOTl — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) October 2, 2017

————————————————————————————————–

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who was found with no clothing on, and wasn’t able to give police any information about himself.

The Baltimore County Police Department reports the man was found at 7 a.m. Monday, near the 3700-block of Brenbrook Dr. and Winterbrook Rd.

Responding officers found the man with no clothes on, and took him to a local hospital.

He was unable to give police any information about himself, and police are now asking for assistance to identify him.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call Baltimore County police at (410) 307-2020.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook