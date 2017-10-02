Missing Prince George’s County Woman Found Dead In North Carolina

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Days of agony ended in the worst way this weekend for the family of a young missing Prince George’s County woman.

The 19-year old went missing September 18, and now the FBI confirms, it was her body that was found in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ashanti Billie was a student at Virginia Beach College. According to the FBI, she was last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday Sept. 18, as she drove to work in Norfolk.

The frantic search finally ended Friday when human remains were found behind a church in Charlotte, North Carolina. On Saturday, the FBI notified her parents they had found her remains.

“Our desires and prayers were answered. She is home with God and we are okay with that. We’re well with that,” says Ashanti’s father Meltony Billie.

“To the person or persons that decided they wanted to take our baby away from us and away from everybody who loved her, you’re a coward. You don’t deserve to breathe the air she breathed,” says Ashanti’s mother Brandi Johnson Billie.

Ashanti’s cell phone was found in a dumpster in Norfolk, while her car was found in the Ocean View area.

News of her murder reached classmates at Ashanti’s alma mater, Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School. A vigil was held in her memory Saturday, with balloons released into the night air.

“I didn’t have a lot of people in my life to be myself with, but she was one of those people who was there. She was a lot of support. She was my sister,” says one friend.

“Tto the person who did this, I don’t have much to say but they’ll figure out what’s coming to them,” says another friend.

Ashanti’s parents say they will not rest until the investigation is complete and they have justice for the daughter.

The FBI is sending out an appeal asking anyone who can assist in the investigation call their Norfolk field office.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook