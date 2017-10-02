WJZ BREAKING: At Least 20 Dead In Mass Shooting In Las Vegas

WATCH WJZ: Ravens Lose To The Steelers 26-9 | Purple Pride GalleryVOTE: Play of the Week 

New Plan For Hurricane Evacuations In Maryland

Filed Under: Hurricane, Maryland, Tropical Storm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the most active hurricane season in more than a decade,  the U-S Army Corps of Engineers is making a plan to help officials in Maryland know when and were to order evacuations ahead of tropical storms.

According to our media partners at the Baltimore Sun, officials will work with local officials to map out evacuation zones and then analyze transportation systems to determine how long it would take for residents to clear out.

While the evaluation is a regular exercise, it’s now factoring data from Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, and Hurricane Maria.

Officials say the plan will replace similar documents prepared for the Eastern Shore in 2009 and counties along the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay in 2010. The plan is now focused on storm surge, the violent coastal flooding that tropical winds push onto shore. Meteorologists say surge is the greatest threat to life during a hurricane.

In Baltimore, the highest storm risks appear around the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, and the Fairfield industrial area.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch