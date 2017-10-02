5 Hospitalized, Including Officer, After Wreck In Baltimore Co.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating an officer-involved wreck that resulted in at least five people being taken to local hospitals.

The wreck happened near I-70 and N. Rolling Rd., and involved four cars in total, including a police vehicle.

Police say five people were taken to local hospital, including the officer, but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

#BCoPD handling officer involved accident at Balto Nat Pk and N. Rolling Rd. 5 taken to local hospitals, including Ofc. ^sv — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) October 2, 2017

The cause has not yet been determined.

No further details have been released as police continue to investigate this wreck.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook