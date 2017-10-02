5 Hospitalized, Including Officer, After Wreck In Baltimore Co.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating an officer-involved wreck that resulted in at least five people being taken to local hospitals.
The wreck happened near I-70 and N. Rolling Rd., and involved four cars in total, including a police vehicle.
Police say five people were taken to local hospital, including the officer, but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.
The cause has not yet been determined.
No further details have been released as police continue to investigate this wreck.
