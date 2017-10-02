LAS VEGAS SHOOTING:At Least 58 Dead, 500+ Injured After Gunman Opens Fire On Country Music Festival From 32nd Floor Of Hotel | Police Say Shooter Is 64-Year-Old Nevada Retiree

5 Hospitalized, Including Officer, After Wreck In Baltimore Co.

Filed Under: Baltimore County police, officer-involved wreck

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating an officer-involved wreck that resulted in at least five people being taken to local hospitals.

The wreck happened near I-70 and N. Rolling Rd., and involved four cars in total, including a police vehicle.

Police say five people were taken to local hospital, including the officer, but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The cause has not yet been determined.

No further details have been released as police continue to investigate this wreck.

