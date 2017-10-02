Police: Suspect Leaves Behind Birth Certificate, Social Security Card After Armed Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are working to locate an armed robbery suspect after they say he left behind his birth certificate and social security card after getting into an altercation with a security guard.

23-year-old Belmont Johnson is wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Baltimore on September 30, at a business in the 600 block of E. 33rd St.

Police say store security confronted Johnson after he was seen trying to leave the store on surveillance video after putting items into a bag without paying for them.

There was an altercation between the security guard and Johnson, and the guard was able to disarm Johnson, but Johnson was able to leave the scene on foot.

After Johnson left, authorities found that he had left behind his birth certificate and social security card.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police at (410) 396-2455 or dial 911.

