Summer Farms Offers Fall Fun For The Whole Family

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday was a beautiful day with perfect weather to enjoy the outdoors, and in Frederick, one farm is promising fun for the whole family this fall.

If you’re looking for fall fun, Summers Farm has a lot of it with more than 45 attractions dedicated to celebrating the season.

Sliding down the steep hill. Bouncing on the jumping pillow. There’s tons to do for little and big kids.

“We did the hay ride and we just finished the slide, which was kind of fun,” said parent Daniella Capuano.

A wagon ride is the best way to get around Summers Farm.

“We’re going to be planting rye here for the pumpkins for next year,” said co-owner Jeff Greenwood.

The WJZ drone flying over shows just how much ground there is to cover.

Greenwood says they hire more 130 seasonal employees to make sure the farm is ready for the fall festival.

“We work the whole year for the fall,” Greenwood said. “Everything we do in the winter, spring, and summer months are all to get prepared for the fall.”

Summers Farm is only open to the public for 6 weeks out of the year.

The rest of the time, it grows pumpkins and other fall favorites.

It also features a corn maze, which is 12 acres and has a new theme every year. This year it’s dedicated to America’s super heroes, and celebrates the men and women of the armed forces.

“It’s just fun to be out with the kids and enjoying the good weather,” said parent B.J. Smoot.

It’s made for families to bond outdoors.

“Just cool to see him out with his friends and having interactions with all the other kids,” said parent Bryan Stephan. “Anytime he’s having fun, is a good time for me.”

Summers Farm will be open to the public through October 31, so you have until Halloween to enjoy.

New this year, Summers Farm will have fireworks every Friday and Saturday night.

