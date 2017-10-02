LAS VEGAS SHOOTING:At Least 58 Dead, 500+ Injured After Gunman Opens Fire On Country Music Festival From 32nd Floor Of Hotel | Police Say Shooter Is 64-Year-Old Nevada Retiree

Tom Petty Dies After Being Taken Off Life Support

Filed Under: tom petty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tom Petty has been taken off life support after being rushed to the hospital Sunday night after he was found unconscious and in full cardiac arrest, according to CBS News.

Petty died at the age of 66.

First responders reportedly found him in full cardiac arrest in his Malibu home, before taking him to a hospital, where he was put on life support.

TMZ reports that Petty had no brain activity when he got to the hospital, it was decided to pull life support.

Petty rose to fame in the 1970s with his band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch