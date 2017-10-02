Tom Petty Dies After Being Taken Off Life Support

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tom Petty has been taken off life support after being rushed to the hospital Sunday night after he was found unconscious and in full cardiac arrest, according to CBS News.
Petty died at the age of 66.
First responders reportedly found him in full cardiac arrest in his Malibu home, before taking him to a hospital, where he was put on life support.
TMZ reports that Petty had no brain activity when he got to the hospital, it was decided to pull life support.
Petty rose to fame in the 1970s with his band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.
