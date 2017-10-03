LAS VEGAS MASSACREMaryland Woman Among Hundreds Injured, In A Coma After Being Shot In The Head | Gunman Had Device Turning Weapon Into Automatic | Stories About Acts Of Heroism Emerge In Aftermath Of Deadly Night

Baltimore Gets Its Own AF-1 From Nike As Thank You For Saving The Sneaker Design

Filed Under: Nike

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As a thank you to the city for single-handedly saving the Air Force 1 shoe design in the 1980s, Nike has blessed the sneaker heads of Baltimore with an exclusive design.

“Without Baltimore, the Nike Air Force 1 might have faded out of existence,” according to a press release from the sportswear company. “In 1984, two years after its launch, Nike wasn’t planning to continue production of the shoe, but thanks to Baltimore’s enthusiastic wearers, the AF-1 continued to be made.”

The Nike SF AF-1 Mid “For Baltimore” started being sold exclusively at Downtown Locker Room in Mondawmin Mall and on Monument Street in Baltimore on September 30.

The shoes have a custom-embroidered strap, an ’84 hangtag and comic-inspired insoles, and come in a box illustrated by artist Ed Piskor, who also created a comic book telling the story of the key players who helped keep the Air Force 1 in production.

af1 Baltimore Gets Its Own AF 1 From Nike As Thank You For Saving The Sneaker Design

Among those players were the now-closed Cinderella Shoes and Charley Rudo Sports stores.

A mural by Piskor is now featured on the former site of Cinderella Shoes, and commemorative plaques have been placed at Downtown Locker Room, alongside where Cinderella Shoes and Charley Rudo Sports formerly existed.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch