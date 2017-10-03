Kohl’s To Hire 3200 People In Our Area For The Holiday Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kohl’s says they will be hiring about 3200 people for the holiday season at its distribution center in Edgewood. That’s according to our media partners at the Baltimore Sun.
The retail giant made the announcement on Monday. On Wednesday, there will be an on-site job from 8 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon at the e-commerce center on 1701 Trimble Road.
The company says seasonal workers will help with orders placed on Kohls.com. Starting pay will range from $13 to $14.50 an hour depending on the shift.
