Local Vigils Being Held For Las Vegas Victims, Including Arundel High Grad

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A vigil is being held at the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Baltimore today for the victims of a gunman who opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night.
Another vigil is planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Lawyer’s Mall in Annapolis, and is being hosted by Anne Arundel County Indivisible, CAIR and March on Maryland. In addition to remembering the victims, it will serve to “demand long overdue action from elected leaders to end gun violence,” according to a press release.
Local officials report at least 59 people died in the attack, and more than 500 were injured.
Among the injured is a local woman, 2008 Arundel High School alumna Tina Frost.
Frost was shot in the head, with a bullet striking her in the right eye. She is in a coma and her right eye was removed.
