Phantom Fans Rejoice As ‘Love Never Dies’ Takes The Hippodrome Stage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Based on one of the most commercially successful and loved musicals of all time, “Love Never Dies” picks up where “Phantom of the Opera” left off and it’s now at the Hippodrome.

Taking place 10 years after the Phantom of the Opera, “Love Never Dies,” is set in 1907.

Meghan Picerno plays Christine.

“You find out what happened. What happened when the theater burned down. What happened to all the characters. You absolutely fall in love with it in the first one. There are some surprises and twists and turns,” she says.

The modern production takes the classic characters to a new grand opera house in Brooklyn’s Coney Island.

“It’s this beautifully warped world that the Phantom can kind of ease and out of and no one would give it a second thought,” she says.

The show has been revised several times. The Baltimore audience is among the first to see it ahead of the official U.S. tour.

The show is a first for Picerno, who comes from the world of opera.

“I have to get in this gorgeous gown that weighs about 30 pounds in a matter of minutes and I have a troupe of amazing dressers,” she says.

She says the sequel has a strong story on its own, but for those who have seen “Phantom,” it’s a treat.

“It’s a beautiful show. Whether or not you’ve seen ‘Phantom,’ it is a stunning, stunning show,” says Picerno.

“Love Never Dies,” will be at the Hippodrome through October 8.

Since its premiere in 2010, “Love Never Dies” has enjoyed productions worldwide. The U.S. tour has a new set, costumes, choreography and lighting design.

