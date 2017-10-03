LAS VEGAS SHOOTINGAt Least 59 Dead, 500+ Injured After Gunman Opens Fire On Country Music Festival From 32nd Floor Of Hotel | Police Say Shooter Is 64-Year-Old Nevada Retiree | Maryland Woman Injured, In A Coma After Las Vegas Massacre

Police Search For Suspect Who Shot Man In Buttocks, Scrotum

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning in which a man was shot in the buttocks and scrotum.

The Baltimore Police Department reports the shooting happened at 2:22 a.m., in the 5100 block of Linden Heights Ave.

Responding officers found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the buttock and scrotum.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact police at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

