Police Search For Suspect Who Shot Man In Buttocks, Scrotum

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning in which a man was shot in the buttocks and scrotum.
The Baltimore Police Department reports the shooting happened at 2:22 a.m., in the 5100 block of Linden Heights Ave.
Responding officers found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the buttock and scrotum.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact police at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
