Musician Who Witnessed Vegas Attack Has Change Of Heart On Gun Control

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A musician who witnessed the deadliest massacre in United States history says he’s changed his mind on gun control, and it’s needed “right now.”

Caleb Keeter, a guitarist for the Josh Abbott Band, posted a statement on Twitter about his reaction to the shooting.

“I have been a proponent of the 2nd Amendment my entire life,” Keeter wrote. “Until the events of last night. I cannot express how wrong I was.”

Keeter said while members of their crew had legal firearms on their bus, they didn’t want to be mistaken for attackers.

Keeter said the attacker “laid waste to a city with dedicated, fearless police officers desperately trying to help, because of access to an insane amount of fire power. Enough is enough.”

