TOWSON, Md. (WJZ)– Movies like La La Land and reality TV shows like Dancing with the Stars is putting ballroom dancing back in the spotlight.

The oldest dance studio in Baltimore is new again and is bringing ballroom back to the City.

“It’s very exciting. It took a long time,” said world renowned dancer and studio owner Genya Bartashevich. “A couple of years ago, I retired as a competitive dancer, so to me it felt like having a studio is a natural transition.”

Bartashevich is giving new life to Towson Dance Studio, which opened in 1961.

“I love it, it’s really truly for me, a very nice low impact exercise,” student Anna Privalova said.

“We have little kids, 6, 10 years old, to people in their 70’s who are coming to have fun,” Bartashevich said.

Lorinda Belzberg started taking lessons when she was asked to be in Baltimore’s Memory Ball for the Alzheimer’s Foundation. She loved it so much that she continued to take lessons and started to compete. She went on to win a world championship.

“Some days it’s the cha cha, some days its the rumba, some days it’s the jive,” Belzberg said. “Sometimes the Waltz, sometime the quickstep. Speaks to our soul, and fills us up.”

The new studio is on Deerco Road and most classes are in the evening.

