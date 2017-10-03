Suspect Sought Who Snatched Purse From Elderly Woman Outside Wal-Mart

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have released surveillance video of a suspect accused of stealing an elderly woman’s purse outside of a Wal-Mart in Anne Arundel County.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

The theft happened on September 28, just before 10:30 a.m., at the Severn Wal-Mart located in the 400 block of George Clauss Blvd.

Responding officers met with an elderly woman, who said a man had stolen her purse off her arm.

Police searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call police at (410) 222-8772.

