LAS VEGAS SHOOTINGAt Least 59 Dead, 500+ Injured After Gunman Opens Fire On Country Music Festival From 32nd Floor Of Hotel | Police Say Shooter Is 64-Year-Old Nevada Retiree | Maryland Woman Injured, In A Coma After Las Vegas Massacre

Suspect Sought Who Snatched Purse From Elderly Woman Outside Wal-Mart

Filed Under: Anne Arundel County Police Department, surveillance video

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have released surveillance video of a suspect accused of stealing an elderly woman’s purse outside of a Wal-Mart in Anne Arundel County.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

The theft happened on September 28, just before 10:30 a.m., at the Severn Wal-Mart located in the 400 block of George Clauss Blvd.

Responding officers met with an elderly woman, who said a man had stolen her purse off her arm.

Police searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call police at (410) 222-8772.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch