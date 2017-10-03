LAS VEGAS SHOOTINGAt Least 59 Dead, 500+ Injured After Gunman Opens Fire On Country Music Festival From 32nd Floor Of Hotel | Police Say Shooter Is 64-Year-Old Nevada Retiree | Maryland Woman Injured, In A Coma After Las Vegas Massacre

In First, Loggerhead Sea Turtles Hatch At Assateague National Seashore

Filed Under: Assateague Island National Seashore, National Park Service

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. (AP) — Around 100 baby loggerhead sea turtles recently hatched on Assateague Island National Seashore in Maryland and successfully made their way out to sea.

The National Park Service said in a statement that although multiple sea turtle nesting attempts have taken place within the national seashore in past years, this is the first confirmed hatch. It’s also rare for loggerheads, an endangered species, to nest north of Virginia.

The statement approximately 100 hatchlings made their way from a single nest site in a Maryland zone.

Bill Hulslander is chief of resource management for the National Seashore. He says the hatching underscores “the increasing importance of undeveloped beaches along Assateague Island to sea turtles and other federally threatened and endangered species.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch