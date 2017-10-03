LAS VEGAS SHOOTINGAt Least 59 Dead, 500+ Injured After Gunman Opens Fire On Country Music Festival From 32nd Floor Of Hotel | Police Say Shooter Is 64-Year-Old Nevada Retiree

WEATHER BLOG: Marty Bass Has What You Can Expect For Today

Filed Under: Marty Bass, Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)–  Another fine day on tap. Sunny and 76°. And for the bulk of the “five day forecast” we will see above average temps, sunshine, and VERY little chance of rain. Just beautiful early Autumn weather. But let’s talk this rain thing.

It has been VERY dry the past couple of weeks, and dry this week as we just discussed. When temps get “fall-like”  overnights, and in the mornings, we need to add some moisture, in, to get those colors starting. And we need a good mix of rain/dry to turbo-charge the “change.” Yes we will see leaves turn colors, but that VIVID change we look forward to need something to accelerate it. And that “something” is rain.”

Actually it’s the same deal in the Summer. In dry Summer times the lush green of the season goes dull green, not postcard pretty.  It’s that same deal I am discussing now. The leaves due to lack of sun are going to begin to wither. Soon rain would kick start that disintegration because that is what we are actually seeing. Sounds a bit weird when put in those terms, but we are watching and enjoying “the end.”

Plenty of time to throw some rain on this mix. But the clock is ticking.

MB!

 

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch