WEATHER BLOG: Marty Bass Has What You Can Expect For Today

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Another fine day on tap. Sunny and 76°. And for the bulk of the “five day forecast” we will see above average temps, sunshine, and VERY little chance of rain. Just beautiful early Autumn weather. But let’s talk this rain thing.

It has been VERY dry the past couple of weeks, and dry this week as we just discussed. When temps get “fall-like” overnights, and in the mornings, we need to add some moisture, in, to get those colors starting. And we need a good mix of rain/dry to turbo-charge the “change.” Yes we will see leaves turn colors, but that VIVID change we look forward to need something to accelerate it. And that “something” is rain.”

Actually it’s the same deal in the Summer. In dry Summer times the lush green of the season goes dull green, not postcard pretty. It’s that same deal I am discussing now. The leaves due to lack of sun are going to begin to wither. Soon rain would kick start that disintegration because that is what we are actually seeing. Sounds a bit weird when put in those terms, but we are watching and enjoying “the end.”

Plenty of time to throw some rain on this mix. But the clock is ticking.

MB!

