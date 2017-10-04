Academy Award-Winning Actress Susan Sarandon Turns 71

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Actress Susan Sarandon turns 71 today. The Academy Award-winning actress has a career spanning five decades.
Sarandon has starred in movies like “Thelma and Louise,” “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and “The Client.” She also won an Oscar for her performance in “Dead Man Walking.”
She has also guest-starred in the newest season of “Ray Donovan” on Showtime.
Sarandon is also known for being an activist. In 2006, she received the Action Against Hunger Humanitarian Award. Also during that year, she joined other celebrities in a fast against the war in Iraq. During the 2016 Presidential Election, she often spoke about her support for Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders.
Such a disappointment! I thought the article was going to report she was dead.