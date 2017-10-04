Hogan: More Than 1,000 Blighted Properties Removed In Baltimore

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan says more than 1,000 blighted, vacant properties have been removed in Baltimore.

In a partnership with the city, Hogan said Wednesday 1,154 units have been demolished and 32 have been stabilized for a total of 1,186 units of blight removed through the end of fiscal year 2017.

The governor says as blight has been removed, outreach has continued to ensure redevelopment projects meet and surpass community goals.

Hogan also says the state has announced winners of nearly $15 million in awards for Project C.O.R.E. demolition and redevelopment funds.

Since the initiative started, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has made 65 awards totaling more than $33 million and leveraging nearly $570 million.

