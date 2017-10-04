Police Working To Locate 45-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder

Filed Under: Baltimore Murder, Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is searching for a 45-year-old man charged with murder.

Police say Joseph Masilek is wanted for the murder of 68-year-old Robert Breen on Tuesday. Authorities believe Masilek may be driving a gray two-door 2002 Mercury Cougar, with a Maryland tag of 8AYN47

Breen was found after being fatally shot in the 5500 block of Summerfield Ave.

Police immediately began investigating, and identified Masilek as a suspect in Breen’s murder. Officers say Masilek and Breen did know each other, and they were involved in a dispute.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joseph Masilek is asked to call 911, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to (443) 902-4824.

