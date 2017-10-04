Man Accused Of Setting Up Hidden Camera In 12-Year-Old’s Bathroom

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old Maryland man is set for sentencing after pleading guilty to child pornography charges, including setting up a hidden camera in a 12-year-old boy’s bathroom.
Eric Nathaniel Sammons pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography on Tuesday. His sentencing is set for January 11, 2018, where he faces up to 40 years in prison.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, between 2014 and 2016, Sammons sexually exploited at least four children, and took sexual photos of them.
Sammons reportedly admitted to recording dozens of videos after setting up a hidden camera in the bathroom of a 12-year-old male boy.
He would also reportedly sneak into a 3-year-old and 5-year-old’s bedroom, and take sexual photos of them while they slept.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook