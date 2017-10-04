Deadly Las Vegas Shooting Sparks Gun Control Debate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ)– There has been a call for more gun control legislation in Maryland after the tragic events in Las Vegas.

But leaders at the White House are saying this is the wrong time to talk about new gun laws.

On the issue of gun control, people in Annapolis said Republicans are cowards but one Republican leader told WJZ, now is not the time to play politics.

Gun control advocates held a vigil for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting in Annapolis Wednesday night, but for many, the haunting noises of the tragedy was also an opportunity to demand that Congress change current gun laws, including a total ban on high capacity magazines and rapid fire assault weapons.

Advocates are convinced that more of the victims would be alive if stricter regulations were in place, but the White House has said now is not the time to talk about gun control, but many who want change say that statement is unacceptable.

“They are cowards. they don’t want to talk about it because their position is indefensible, so they’d just rather not talk about it,” said Alexandra Novak of the gun violence organization, Moms Demand Action.

“We don’t need weapons of mass destruction in the hands of ordinary citizens. There is not reason for that and that’s the gun law that needs tone changed in Congress,” said Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz.

Congressman Andy Harris is Maryland’s sole Republican on Capitol Hill who says the focus should be on enforcing current laws on the books.

“Unfortunately we always get this politicized generic call for quote more gun control after these tragedy, but no one offers evidence that any of what was suggested would have a significant impact,” Harris said.

In June, Rep. Steve Scalise was severely wounded on a baseball field when a gunman attacked members of Congress.

Scalise says he supports the right to bear arms.

“We have strong rights in this country and we’re protected by them,” he said.

According to the ATF, no red flags were raised because the shooter’s purchases were legal.

