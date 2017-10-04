Maryland Woman Fighting For Her Life After Man Dies Saving Her During Las Vegas Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland woman is recovering from severe injuries she received during the deadly shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night. Her family is crediting two men with saving her life, one of whom died in the process.

Kristin Bolinger, who is from Hagerstown, moved to Las Vegas about three years ago and works at the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino.

Her family was not able to contact her following the deadly attack, and even gave a DNA sample to Maryland State Police to compare to the unidentified bodies on the scene.

When they were able to get in contact with her, they learned she was in the hospital with severe injuries.

They were told two men tried to save her life in the middle of the shooting spree, and one of the those men lost his life.

Friends of the Bollinger’s have started a GoFundMe page to help with her medical expenses.

