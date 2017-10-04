Speaker Mike Busch Backs Del. Aruna Miller

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland House Speaker Michael E. Busch is endorsing Delegate Aruna Miller in her campaign for the state’s 6th Congressional District. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.
The announcement made Wednesday morning is the first time a Maryland political leader has backed a candidate in a 2018 federal race. Miller has received the support of Emily’s List, the Washington-based group that helps Democratic women.
Miller has served in the General Assembly since 2011. She is one of four Democrats running in the 6th District. Incumbent Representative John Delaney announced in July he would be running for president.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook