Vegas Gunman Set Up Cameras Outside Hotel Room, Had Stockpiled Guns For Years

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Days after police say Stephen Paddock holed up in Las Vegas hotel room with an arsenal of weapons and took aim at a crowd of thousands attending an outdoor country music festival across the street, disturbing new details are emerging about the 64-year-old retiree.

On Sunday, Paddock killed 59 people and wounded more than 500 when he opened fire from his window on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip. He then shot and killed himself.

Officials now say Paddock had been stockpiling guns since 1982 and bought more than two dozen firearms in the last year alone.

Jill Snyder, the special agent in charge at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, tells “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday that Paddock purchased 33 firearms, mostly rifles, between October 2016 and Sept. 28 of this year.

Snyder said authorities wouldn’t get notified of the purchase of rifles, but would get notified if there was a multiple sale of two or more handguns in one purchase.

Snyder said Paddock had rigged 12 semi-automatic rifles with devices that allowed the guns to fire like an automatic weapon.

Investigators found 23 guns in the hotel room. Nineteen more guns were found at Paddock’s Mesquite home and seven were found at his house in Reno.

Paddock planned the massacre so meticulously that he even set up cameras inside the peephole of his high-rise hotel room and on a service cart outside his door, apparently to spot anyone coming for him.

During the Sunday night rampage, a hotel security guard who approached the room was shot through the door and wounded in the leg.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said he is “absolutely” confident authorities will find out what set off Paddock, a high-stakes gambler and retired accountant.

“This investigation is not ended with the demise of Mr. Paddock,” Lombardo said. “Did this person get radicalized unbeknownst to us? And we want to identify that source.”

The FBI discounted the possibility of international terrorism early on, even after the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

Retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente speculated that there was “some sort of major trigger in his life — a great loss, a breakup, or maybe he just found out he has a terminal disease.”

Clemente said a “psychological autopsy” may be necessary to try to establish the motive. If the suicide didn’t destroy Paddock’s brain, experts may even find a neurological disorder or malformation, he said.

He said there could be a genetic component to the slaughter: Paddock’s father was a bank robber who was on the FBI’s most-wanted list in the 1960s and was diagnosed a psychopath.

Paddock had a business degree from Cal State Northridge. In the 1970s and ’80s, he worked as a mail carrier and an IRS agent and held down a job in an auditing division of the Defense Department, according to the government. He later worked for a defense contractor.

He had no known criminal record, and public records showed no signs of financial troubles, though he was said to be a big gambler.

Investigators have also learned that Paddock transferred $100,000 to the Philippines in the days before the attack. A Filipino official says he traveled at least twice to the Philippines, where his girlfriend was born, in in 2013 and 2014.

Authorities are now taking a harder look at the girlfriend, 62-year-old Marilou Danley, and what she might have known about the attack. The sheriff’s office has named her a “person of interest.”

Danley returned to the United States from the Philippines on Tuesday night and was met at Los Angeles International Airport by FBI agents, according to a law enforcement official. The official wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Immigration documents show Danley had been abroad for weeks at the time of the attack.

