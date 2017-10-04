Weather Blog: August-Like Temps In October

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It’s October, but our temperatures will resemble late August! It’s been very dry for the past 16 days and it finally appears some rain may be on the way by this weekend.
A tropical disturbance which will likely become Hurricane Nate by Sunday, which will make landfall as a category one storm near Panama Beach by Monday.
This storm will weaken and head for the Mid-Atlantic as a rain maker by Tuesday for our region, ending the current dry spell.
Warm temperatures will be with us for the next 5 or 6 days as well.
Happy Thursday!
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook