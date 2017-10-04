WEATHER BLOG: Marty Bass Has What You Can Expect For Today

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Hi Everyone!

A fine run of weather continues. I could, literally, stop right now and have written the perfect weather blog for our current forecast and weekend outlook. “A run of fine weather.” SWEET!

And it now looks like we could actually get some rain in here on Monday. How this might happen might surprise you.

Down over the Florida Straits is an area of low pressure…yep some of you know where this might be going…this Low has a chance of going “tropical.” A small chance but a chance, and HIS name would be Nate should that occur. MORE THAN LIKELY this low will not get a name but will continue to gather moisture and move North. And by late Sunday, and through Monday, that rain will be in the Mid-Atlantic. Mondays “official” forecast is, “periods of rain, and humid.” Perfect timing too, right after our Warm Fall weekend.

Do understand the timing of this rain will be refined during the next couple of days, and we may being some showers into the forecast as early as Sunday evening. We’ll see. in the meantime live the moment and enjoy this “run of fine weather.”

MB!

