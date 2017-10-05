Maryland Fifth Grader Caught With Cocaine During Recess

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An Anne Arundel County fifth grader is facing disciplinary action after the student possessed cocaine Wednesday during recess, according to school officials.
In a letter released to parents, officials at Bella Grove Elementary in Brooklyn Park say a fifth grader was showing classmates a powdery, white substance in a plastic bag during recess, when one of the students told a teacher.
School officials then called police who confiscated the bag and later revealed that the substance was in fact cocaine.
Students who saw or touched the bag were interviewed and sent to the health room as a precaution.
The school said they have taken appropriate disciplinary action with the student who had the bag, and are continuing to investigate how he obtained it.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook