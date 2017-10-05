Bakery Not Feeling The Love From The FDA

BALTIMORE (WJZ)/CONCORD, Mass. (AP) — While customers feel the love from a bakery in Massachusetts, the FDA is not feeling the same way.

Noshoba Brook Bakery has been putting the word “Love” on the ingredients list of its Granola packages. But the F-D-A says since “Love” is not a real ingredient, it needs to come off.

Loyal customers say the FDA should have a little heart.

But the FDA says this is just one of several violations which include the failure to clean its facility properly.

Bakery CEO John Gates says the company has gotten positive reactions from people since news of the letter began to circulate.

He also says the bakery is complying with everything.

